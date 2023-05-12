'Queen Cleopatra' actress Adele James talks 'blackwashing'

Adele James in "Queen Cleopatra"

 Netflix

Adele James is addressing a colorism controversy over a Netflix docuseries in which she stars as Cleopatra.

"Queen Cleopatra," which is executive produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, portrays the ruler of Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt as a woman of color.

