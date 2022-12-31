...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 10 AM EST /9
AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
May, 75, was one of over 1,000 people honored on King Charles III's first honors list since the monarch took the throne. The end-of-year list also includes fashion designer Mary Quant and Ghanaian-British artist John Akomfrah.
May received the title of Knight Bachelor for his "services to Music and to Charity." The notice described him as a "Musician, Songwriter and Animal Welfare Advocate."
"Thank you so much for all your messages of congratulations following the announcement of my knighthood," said the guitarist in a video posted to Instagram on Friday. "I'm very thrilled and very touched by the love that's come from you and the support. I will do my very best to be worthy."
In addition to performing with Queen since the 1970s, May is also an astrophysicist. He received his PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2007 after taking a break from his studies in the 1970s to focus on Queen.
May is also a vocal supporter of animal rights and critic of hunting. He formed an organization called Save Me in 2010 to campaign against fox hunting and badger culling in the UK.
May isn't the only member of Queen to receive a royal title. Drummer Roger Taylor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2020. May previously received the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2005.