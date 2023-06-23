Queen Latifah first female rapper chosen as Kennedy Center honoree

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Geneva and
Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal
Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland
Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty,
Madison, North Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady,
Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The ground remains saturated from recent excessive rainfall.
It will only take around 2 inches of rainfall in one hour at
most locations to produce flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
