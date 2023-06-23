Queen Latifah first female rapper chosen as Kennedy Center honoree

Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 David Livingston/Getty Images North America

(CNN) — The 2023 Kennedy Center honorees have been announced.

The show will take place on Dec. 3, at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., and will broadcast later that month on CBS.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags