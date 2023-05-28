Queen’s music catalog could sell for over $1 billion, source says

From left): Drummer Roger Taylor, singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, and bassist John Deacon of British rock band Queen in 1973.

 Michael Putland/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

(CNN) — The songs of Queen are known the world over, and the band’s body of work might soon sell for a staggering sum.

A source familiar with the music acquisition tells CNN that discussions are “well underway” for Universal Music Group to acquire Queen’s catalog from Disney Music Group.

