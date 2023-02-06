Questlove explains why Will Smith dropped out of Grammys hip-hop tribute

The last time Questlove and Will Smith were on the same stage it was controversial, but anyone looking for Smith in the hip-hop tribute produced by Questlove at the Sunday's Grammy Awards would have been disappointed.

 Leon Bennett/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Questlove explained to Variety in advance of the broadcast that Smith had planned to participate in the 50th anniversary celebration of the genre, which included some of the biggest legends in hip hop, but he had a scheduling conflict.

