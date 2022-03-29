Questlove missed Will Smith's slap because he was meditating

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY
TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty southerly winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, most of
southwest Georgia, and portions of the Big Bend.
* WHEN...Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, center, Robert Fyvolent, left, and David Dinerstein, right, accept the award for best documentary feature just moments after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday, audience members both in the Dolby Theatre and at home were stunned. Questlove, though, was meditating.
At the time of the slap, Rock was in the middle of presenting the best documentary feature award. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and others were nominated in that category for their film "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," a documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival.
Mentally, however, The Roots drummer was simply not there, he told late night host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.
The staff at the event tell the nominees ahead of time when their category is next, Questlove told Fallon. Rather than waiting anxiously, Questlove chose to meditate.
"When the commercial break was happening, I was just in my 'Mmmmm,'" he told Fallon, closing his eyes. "So when I opened my eyes, I didn't realize. Like 'Why is everyone so quiet?'"
When Rock announced "Summer of Soul" as the winner, the rest of the audience was still reeling from the altercation. And Questlove was still figuring out what had happened, even as he walked to the stage to accept the award.
"I realized that [the slap] was a real moment maybe three seconds before I spoke words," Questlove said. "But in my mind, [Rock and Smith] are just doing a sketch or whatever, and I'm just like 'Okay Ahmir, remember to thank your mom, your dad.'"
Questlove said he has been practicing transcendental meditation, a practice that comedian Jerry Seinfeld first introduced to him, for two years now.
The drummer accepted the award with grace -- briefly explaining the significance of the film and emphasizing that the moment was not about him.
"This is about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain," he said on stage, visibly moved. "Just know in 2022 -- this is not just a 1969 story about marginalized people in Harlem."
