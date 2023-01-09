Quinn K. Redeker, longtime soap star on 'Days of Our Lives' and co-writer of 'The Deer Hunter,' dead at 86

Quinn K. Redeker, seen here in 2007, has passed away at the age of 86.

 Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, whose credits include "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless" and "The Deer Hunter," the latter of which earning him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, died last month, according to his representative Christopher Hartman.

Hartman said in an email to CNN that the entertainer died on December 20 of natural causes. He was 86.

Tags