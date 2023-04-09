ATLANTA -- Atlanta R&B Music Experience will return to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 2. The show will feature performances from RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as Grammy Award-nominated artist Tyrese and will include performances from Trey Songz, 112, El DeBarge, Red Rat, Next and Tweet.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. The event is being promoted by Global Events Production Inc.
Atlanta’s own all-female R&B quartet Xscape combined gospel-influenced vocals with hip-hop production to become one of the biggest girl groups in the 1990s. Formed in Atlanta in 1992, the group was discovered by Jermaine Dupri, who signed them to his So So Def record label. Xscape’s platinum-selling 1993 debut single, “Just Kickin’ It,” peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The group has a total of three platinum albums and five top 10 singles, including “My Little Secret” from 1998’s "Traces of My Lipstick" album. In December 2022, the group joined together at State Farm Arena for a special R&B Music Experience Holiday Edition show.
R&B singer-songwriter and actor Tyrese began his career at the age of 14, performing in local talent shows around his home in Los Angeles’ Watts section. In 1998, he released his debut self-titled album "Tyrese," which featured hits including “Sweet Lady,” “Nobody Else” and “Promises.” The Grammy-nominated singer experimented with rap and sang alongside R&B singers Tank and Ginuwine in the supergroup TGT. Tyrese also is an actor, having starred in various films including “Baby Boy” and “The Fast & Furious” film franchise. In December 2019, Tyrese performed at V-103’s Winterfest at State Farm Arena.
Singer-songwriter Trey Songz released his debut album "I Gotta Make It" in 2005 through Atlantic Records. The album featured hits including “Gotta Go,” “Cheat on You” and “Ooo” and quickly propelled him to mainstream recognition. Within the first 13 years of his career, Songz released seven albums, which all peaked inside the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart, including the popular projects "Chapter V," which was released in 2012, and "Trigga," which released in 2014. The sultry tenor artist also has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Can’t Help But Wait” and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "Ready. Passion, Pain & Pleasure."
Starting in the late 1990s, R&B group 112 — one of the first acts signed to Sean Combs’ Bad Boy Records — had a string of hit albums packed with four-part harmonies and romantic balladry. “Peaches & Cream,” from the 2001 chart-topper "Part III," earned the group a Grammy nomination and the top slot on the U.S. Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The group recently performed at State Farm Arena in December 2022 for the R&B Music Experience Holiday Edition show.
El DeBarge was the lead singer of the 1980s R&B sibling group DeBarge and produced multiple hit records, including “All This Love,” “In a Special Way” and “Rhythm of the Night.” Known for his silky falsetto, DeBarge launched his solo career in 1986 with his famous single “Who’s Johnny,” which reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard charts. His latest album, "Second Chance," produced three Grammy nominations for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album.
Red Rat is a Jamaican dancehall musician known for his catch phrase “Oh, no!” Born into a musical family as Wallace Wilson, Red Rat became one of the best-selling dancehall artists from Jamaica. By the end of 1997, Red Rat racked up a trio of Jamaican radio smashes, including the release of his full-length debut, "Oh No ... It's Red Rat" and featured popular single “Rumors.” A well-received record for its singular exuberance and humor, only a couple of songs touched a level of seriousness. The album became one of the best-selling releases for Greensleeves Records, a popular reggae and dancehall label.
Next formed in Minneapolis after brothers Terry and Raphael Brown met Robert Huggar through their uncle in 1992. The trio’s 1997 debut album, "Rated Next," set the tone for their erotic declarations of love and lust. The multiplatinum R&B group’s breakthrough came with the 1998 single “Too Close,” which reached No. 1 on U.S. Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart and the U.S. Billboard All-genre Hot 100.
Tweet is an R&B singer-songwriter best known for her 2002 hit “Oops (Oh My),” produced by Timbaland with background vocals by Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot. Tweet was a member of the trio Sugah under producer Devante Swing’s Swing Mob collective. She released her debut solo album, "Southern Hummingbird," in 2002, which reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 200. Tweet has since released two additional albums and was featured in the 2003 film “Honey”.
For more information about this event at State Farm Arena on June 2 visit StateFarmArena.com.