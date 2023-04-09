atlanta r&b.jpg

Atlanta R&B Music Experience will return to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, June 2.

ATLANTA -- Atlanta R&B Music Experience will return to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 2. The show will feature performances from RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as Grammy Award-nominated artist Tyrese and will include performances from Trey Songz, 112, El DeBarge, Red Rat, Next and Tweet.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. The event is being promoted by Global Events Production Inc.

