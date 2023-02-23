R. Kelly, already serving 30 years for sex trafficking, sentenced to 20 years in federal child porn case

R. Kelly, here in a Chicago court in 2019, is set to be sentenced on federal charges of child pornography on Thursday.

 Antonio Perez/Pool/Getty Images

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a Chicago federal courtroom Thursday following his conviction last year on charges of child pornography and enticement of a minor, his second such lengthy sentencing in the past year.

Kelly, 56, is already serving a 30-year prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in a New York federal court.

CNN's Sonia Moghe and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags