ALBANY -- Georgia has its share of talented musicians, vocalists and songwriters … household names like Chris Robinson, Ray Charles, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown, Gladys Knight, Brenda Lee, Lil’ Nas X, Michael Stipe, Otis Redding and so many more. But there are thousands of equally talented artists that you might not have heard of … yet.
In that vein, let me introduce you to Albany/Leesburg native, Alt-Pop artist and songwriter Rachel Mansfield.
Mansfield was raised in a family of music lovers. Her face lights up as she talks about her granddad, who could play and tune any instrument by ear, and how she hated the sound of the repetitive banging of a single key as he tuned a piano. She said she knows now what a big deal it was that he could do that.
At 5, Rachel began singing at church. A short time later, when she heard the "Lion King" soundtrack, she knew she wanted music to always be a part of her life.
“There was something about hearing Simba sing ... I thought, 'This is singing!'” she said with a laugh.
As she grew, her love of writing and singing grew as well, but as life has a way of doing, her dreams of music took its place on the back burner to marriage, motherhood and a stable career.
It wasn’t just everyday life that held Mansfield back. She admittedly had a lack of confidence, recording was costly and she thought she would have to move to work in the industry.
That changed when things started going digital. She could record for herself, and she figured out she didn’t have to move to L.A. or New York or choose between family and music.
Mansfield began to follow She Is the Music (a nonprofit funded by Alicia Keys) on Instagram. She saw that the organization offered eight-week, on location mentorships for aspiring artist. But she didn’t apply because she didn’t feel she could leave her family and job for that length of time.
Then, in 2020, life threw Rachel a bone. COVID created a situation where these mentorships were being offered virtually, so she stepped outside her comfort zone and applied. Six hundred hopefuls applied, and Mansfield was one of the 39 who were chosen.
“It was a one in a million opportunity,” she said.
The singer/songwriter was assigned Whitney Phillips as a mentor. Phillips had just had her first Billboard No. 1 with a song recorded by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.
Once a week for eight weeks Phillips and Mansfield would meet up on a Zoom call and work on a song Mansfield had started writing several years earlier.
“I was in my early 30s, and I was thinking maybe I should let this go," she said. "I needed someone like Whitney to look me in the eyes and say 'You are talented. This is what you should be doing.'”
Because of She Is the Music, Mansfield was able to network with big names in the business and from that came some amazing opportunities. Through the World Woman Fund she was offered a slot on the World Woman Hour, which was featured in Billboard magazine. She Is the Music flew her to New York to perform at an event.
Besides working with She is the Music, Mansfield also joined a musical collective called HRDDRV and virtually recorded her first song “Ready For It All” in 2021.
Through HRDDRV, she recently had a song featured on the Peacock series "Vampire Academy."
“Hearing my song on television was an out-of-body experience," Mansfield said. "I still don’t believe it’s real. I was a fan of the 'Vampire Academy' book series when I was younger. It was a dream job.
"The reason most artists don’t make it is not lack if talent. It’s because they don’t have the contacts and/or don’t understand the music industry.”
Mansfield encouraged other budding artists to be true to their own music.
“If you’re an artist, don’t try to imitate someone else," she said. "Write what you know and remember, music is art above anything. Quality work comes from authenticity, and if you don’t know someone in the business, you have to open your own doors.”
Mansfield chuckled as she rattled off a few fitting cliches: “Nothing worth having is ever easy. ... In a sea of no's, you only need one yes …” Then she added, “It is possible to do what you love in a small town.”
The ultimate dream for Mansfield is "to write an iconic song like 'I Will Always Love You,' and, of course, I would like to make millions of dollars. But I am happy with my life, and if I never made another dollar with music, I’m OK.”
To learn more about this budding artist and to listen to her music, visit her iamrachel.com website.