ALBANY -- Georgia has its share of talented musicians, vocalists and songwriters … household names like Chris Robinson, Ray Charles, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown, Gladys Knight, Brenda Lee, Lil’ Nas X, Michael Stipe, Otis Redding and so many more. But there are thousands of equally talented artists that you might not have heard of … yet.

In that vein, let me introduce you to Albany/Leesburg native, Alt-Pop artist and songwriter Rachel Mansfield.

