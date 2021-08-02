Rapper DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,
Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* From 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon through late tonight.
* Heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flash flooding, is expected
in any thunderstorm activity today. Previous rainfall over the
last few days also leaves locations within the watch more prone to
flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are
expected with isolated locations potentially receiving up to 6
inches of rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Rapper DaBaby has apologized for the false and disparaging comments he made about gay men and HIV during a performance at a Miami music festival.
The move comes days after his comments were largely condemned by prominent musicians, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.
"I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made," the rapper wrote in a note posted to his verified Instagram page. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."
Elton John, Madonna, Questlove and Dua Lipa were among those who spoke out against his comments, which were made during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last month.
Before apologizing in his statement, DaBaby criticized those who held him accountable for his remarks.
"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," he wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging."
He added: "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."
