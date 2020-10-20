Rapper Fetty Wap says his brother's phone never used to ring three times in a row when he called him, but since his death it now goes straight to voicemail.
Twyshon Depew, 26, was shot and killed in New Jersey last week, according to a press release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
"I failed you bro I'm sorry," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post honoring his brother Friday. "I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro."
The incident took place Thursday around 9 p.m. when police responded to Paterson for reports of a shooting, the release said. Paterson is about 15 miles north of Newark.
When officers arrived on scene they found evidence of a shooting and were told the victim, Depew, was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. Depew died at the hospital, the release said.
The prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting as a homicide, the release said.
"No arrests have been made at this time, however the investigation is still active and ongoing," Passaic County Prosecutor Jason Statuto told CNN Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.