Rapper Juice WRLD died from oxycodone and codeine overdose, medical examiner says

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.
The medical examiner determined the rapper's manner of death to be an accident.
The rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago's Midway International Airport in early December, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told CNN at the time. The entertainer, 21, died at a hospital, according to police.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
CNN's Konstantin Toropin and Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.
