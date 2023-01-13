Rapper Meek Mill is pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Rapper Meek Mill has been officially pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

 Scott Garfitt/AP

Meek Mill on Thursday night announced the pardon of his conviction on firearms and drug charges on social media. On Instagram, he posted the official pardon document.

CNN's Chloe Melas contributed to this story.

