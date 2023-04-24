Ray Romano underwent heart surgery after major blockage

Actor Ray Romano attends a special screening of "Somewhere in Queens" on April 17 in New York. The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star said he recently has a heart stent installed after doctors found a 90 percent blockage in a major artery.

 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Ray Romano regrets not taking his doctor's advice years ago.

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star said he recently has a heart stent installed after doctors found a 90 percent blockage in a major artery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags