Reba McEntire joins 'The Voice' as a coach as Blake Shelton wraps up final season

(From left) Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire on 'The Voice.'

 Tyler Golden/NBC/Getty Images

As Blake Shelton's time on "The Voice" comes to an end, he'll be passing the torch to country music legend Reba McEntire.

McEntire will join the panel of coaches for Season 24 of NBC's singing competition show alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan, who have all previously appeared on "The Voice" as coaches, the network announced on Monday.

