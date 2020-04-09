Rebecca Black of 'Friday' fame says she is queer

Rebecca Black said she has "made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out.'"
But that's not stopping the singer, who became popular on YouTube as a teen, from talking about her sexuality.
In a recent appearance on the "Dating Straight" podcast, Black talked to co-hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman about her recent breakup with a woman and about why she's sharing now.
"People started asking and I stopped not responding. I'm still in the process, it feels like."
Black shot to fame in 2011 after her the video for her song "Friday" went viral.
The fame, she has previously said, led to her being horribly bullied. However, these days, the 22-year-old seems pretty happy with her life.
When asked how she identifies, Black told Dodge and Ordman that she's had lots of conversations with herself, her friends and her family about just that.
"To me the word 'queer' feels really nice," Black said. "I've dated a lot of different types of people and I just don't really know what the future holds. Some days I feel a little more on the gay side than others."
But when it comes to dating now, Black said she is taking a break.
"I don't really want to date right now, but even if I did, I have no choice," she laughed, referring to the current stay-at home order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
