Rebel Wilson engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

(From left) Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson, seen here in January 2023, are engaged.

 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged, the Australian actress shared on Instagram on Sunday.

"We said YES!" Wilson said in the post, which was accompanied by photos of the couple at Disneyland, where the engagement appears to have taken place. Wilson's representative Marcy Engelman confirmed the couple is engaged in an email to CNN.

