ATLANTA -- The Board of Regents recently named Georj Lewis president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College. Lewis has been serving as interim president of AMSC since July 1, 2019.
“Dr. Lewis has stepped in and shown excellent leadership in less than six months," University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a news release. "I have great confidence in his ability to lead the institution going forward. Dr. Lewis brings great experience to the role of president, and the students, faculty and staff, and the citizens of Georgia are being well-served by his leadership.”
Since Lewis was appointed as interim president, his focus has been on student success, enrollment growth, financial stability and strategic planning. These priorities are critical to building a strong academic foundation and campus infrastructure. Under his leadership, AMSC has conducted an in-depth examination of its enrollment process resulting in a more efficient and seamless experience for students. He has also worked to enhance and strengthen partnerships with metro Atlanta educational leaders to support student access to higher education.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue leading and working with students, faculty and staff at Atlanta Metropolitan State College,” Lewis said. “Together, we have the opportunity to create transformational experiences for our students that will have a multigenerational impact for their families and communities.”
Lewis has more than 25 years of experience in higher education and 16 years of experience within USG. Prior to his role as interim president of AMSC, he was vice president of Student Affairs at Georgia Southern University, a position he assumed in January 2018.
He moved to Georgia in 2002 to lead student diversity programming efforts at Georgia Southern and went on to serve as the institution’s dean of students for most of his initial 10 years with USG. Lewis has served in leadership and cabinet-level positions since 2012, including as vice chancellor for student affairs at Indiana University Northwest, before relocating back to Georgia to serve as vice president for Student Affairs at Armstrong State University. His early higher education experience included admissions and multicultural affairs roles at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
During his tenure at USG, Lewis completed the Millennium Leadership Institute through the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and the Executive Leadership Institute and Advanced Leadership Academy through USG. He earned a B.S. in Business/Accounting, an M.A. in Counseling/Student Personnel, both from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, and an Ed.D. in Leadership from Georgia Southern University.
Lewis and his wife, Anchelle Lewis, have three children and three grandchildren.