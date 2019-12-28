ALBANY -- The Renaissance Art Cafe is hosting its second annual Ujamaa Kwanzaa Market to celebrate Kwanzaa Sunday from 3-6 p.m.
The public is invited to visit the 123 N. Front St. Art Cafe and purchase handmade jewelry, candles, soaps, health/beauty products, and art from local artists and artisans. The event is held in celebration of Kwanzaa's fourth day, Ujamaa, which means "cooperative economics."
For additional information, contact Femi Anderson at (229) 869-3380 or visit www.renaissanceartcafe.com.