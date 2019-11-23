ALBANY -- Renaissance Connection will present the documentary screening of "Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin" on Dec. 15 at the Flint RiverQuarium's Imagination Theater.
Amazing Grace is crafted from never-before-seen footage originally captured in 1972 and features Franklin recording of the most successful gospel album of all time.
After the 5 p.m. screening, there will be an audience discussion. Tickets are $10 per person, and space is limited.
The "Amazing Grace" screening is being hosted by Renaissance Connection Inc., an arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art combined with the use of technology for the educational advancement of the community. For more information about the screening or Renaissance Connection, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Executive Director Femi Anderson at (229) 869-3380 or (229) 436-0802.