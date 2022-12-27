corks ama.jpg

Claude Monet is one of the famous painters whose works have been re-created in the Corks & Canvases Painting Party Series at the Albany Museum of Art. On Jan 19 participants will create their interpretations of a painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY — Southwest Georgia art lovers are encouraged to grab their spouse, a date, or a friend — or paint solo — at the next Corks & Canvases Painting Party at the AMA. Participants can enjoy a glass of wine and snacks while getting step-by-step instructions on how to recreate an interpretation of a famous work of art.

At the Jan. 19 paint party, participants will paint their interpretations of “Woman in the Garden,” an 1873 painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

