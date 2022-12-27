Claude Monet is one of the famous painters whose works have been re-created in the Corks & Canvases Painting Party Series at the Albany Museum of Art. On Jan 19 participants will create their interpretations of a painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
ALBANY — Southwest Georgia art lovers are encouraged to grab their spouse, a date, or a friend — or paint solo — at the next Corks & Canvases Painting Party at the AMA. Participants can enjoy a glass of wine and snacks while getting step-by-step instructions on how to recreate an interpretation of a famous work of art.
At the Jan. 19 paint party, participants will paint their interpretations of “Woman in the Garden,” an 1873 painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
“This has become one of our most popular evening events,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “It is a no-pressure evening where participants can enjoy each other’s company and chat while they give their own take on a well-known painting.”
The two-hour class, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is for adults of all skill levels, including those who have never painted.
“We have some who have painted before and others who haven’t,” Vanoteghem said. “But all of them end up with an original artwork that they’re proud to show off. As much as the original painting you get to take home, the experience itself makes the evening special. There is personal connection and conversation, things that are too often lost in a world that’s increasingly remote because of electronics and digital media.”
While participants, who must be 21 or older, are free to bring a favorite beverage or snack to share if they want, the AMA provides wine and snacks. All needed materials — a 16-by-20-inch canvas, paints, brushes, and an easel — are also provided by the museum as part of registration.
“It’s a pleasant evening out of the house with friends and soon-to-be friends,” Vanoteghem said. “Whether you come alone or with someone, you’ll enjoy being part of this intimate creative community.”
“I suggest that you register as soon as possible,” Vanoteghem said. “This will be our fourth painting party that the AMA has hosted since we started them last March, and every one of them has sold out ahead of the event.”
For those looking ahead to the spring, March 9 is a date to circle on the calendar. On that Thursday evening, the Corks & Canvases group will paint their versions of “Pascal’s Pensées,” a 1924 still life by Henri Matisse.