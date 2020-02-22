TIFTON – Elegant European music from the Baroque and Romantic periods will fill the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Chapel of all Faiths at 7 p.m. on March 3 when ABAC presents the First Tuesday Concert.
Susan Roe, head of the ABAC Department of Fine Arts, said the event is a part of the 18th season of the First Tuesday Concert Series where various artists are highlighted on five selected first Tuesdays during the year. The public is invited to attend at no charge.
Zheng Jennifer Huang will play multiple pieces on the harpsicord and piano during the concert. She has performed in solo and chamber music ensembles in Asia, Europe and the United States. Currently, she is an assistant professor of music at ABAC, teaching piano and general music courses.
During her time as a concert pianist, Huang was the second-prize winner of the 1996 Hong Kong Open Piano competition for Asian Musicians. She has been a visiting artist for both the Xi’an Conservatory of Music in China and the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.
As a concert harpsichordist, Huang has been mentioned in a New York Times review as a performer “with a rhythmic fluidity that conveyed (the) essential characteristic.”
Pieces on the program include “Scarlatti’s Sonata” in D major and minor, Chopin’s “Fantasy Impromptu,” Op. 66, and Bach’s “Toccata” in E Minor.
“Back to Broadway,” the final performance in the First Tuesday series this year, features ABAC music students, graduates and faculty on April 7. For more information on the First Tuesday series, interested persons can contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.