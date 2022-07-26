EATONTON — “Don’t know much about history” are Sam Cooke’s song lyrics that many of us can identify. Yet, we know, “Those who do not learn history are destined to repeat it.”

Georgia Writers Museum has a remedy for this dilemma. On Aug. 2, renowned historian “Cully” Clark will come to the rescue with his “Meet the Author” presentation on his book, “The Birth of a New South: Sherman, Grady, and the Making of Atlanta.” Admission is $10, and the event will be held at the museum at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Clark will be introduced by Mark Smith, owner and CEO of Smith Communications.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.