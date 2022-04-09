TIFTON — A compelling musical experience is planned for all in attendance on April 21 when Derek Brown performs with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Brown, a Billboard-charting saxophonist, is a musical innovator who is expected to keep the crowd engaged in the 7 p.m. concert at ABAC’s Howard Auditorium as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
Brown is a one-of-a-kind soloist and his project “BEATBoX SAX” has exploded across the music scene. He uses a combination of slap-tonguing, circular breathing, and musical coordination to bring his unique sound to life.
Brown will be accompanied by the ABAC Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Deborah Bradley. ABAC music students are expecting to challenge their own jazz techniques while accompanying Brown.
ABAC Presents! is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
Southwell is the ABAC Presents! series sponsor, and J.C. and Jo Bell are the season sponsor. Unique event sponsors include Julie Hunt/Captain D’s and Mary Glynn Hendricks. The preferred sponsor is South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partner sponsors are Ann Herzog, Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Newton, McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, and Prince Automotive. The exclusive hotel sponsor is the Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ABAC students as well as kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Tickets can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets also will be available at the door.
