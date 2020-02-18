ALBANY — Albany-area artists who want to work on their figure-drawing skills will have an opportunity at the first of a pair of drawing sessions at the Albany Museum of Art. The first workshop is 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The two-hour session, which was rescheduled from Feb. 6, will feature a clothed model, a representative of Albany Yoga Project who will create a variety of poses. There is no instructor, but Albany State University Art Professor Michael Mallard will be on hand to provide informal advice.
“Unfortunately, we had to postpone the Feb. 6 workshop because of the hazardous weather conditions, but we were happy to be able to reschedule it so quickly with our partners at Albany Yoga Project,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the museum, said. “For anyone interested in drawing, this is an excellent, affordable opportunity to work on your drawing skills with a model offering a variety of poses.”
She said the session is available for all skill levels, from advanced to novice.
“It will be terrific for students in college or high school who want to add to their portfolios,” she said. “But it also will be good for someone who is drawing for the first time. Regardless of your skill level, you’ll benefit from being able to draw a live model in a number of different poses.”
The workshop will cover a mixture of long and short poses. With the friendly, pressure-free atmosphere, participants will have the chance to develop skills and to experiment with style and technique.
The AMA will provide newsprint, charcoal and graphite. The session is for adults, and high school and college students. Participation will be limited to 15 people.
“We want to ensure everyone has adequate room to work and an unobstructed view,” Vanoteghem said. “Our last drawing session was a very popular event, so those who are interested should sign up as soon as possible.”
That popularity has prompted the AMA to schedule a session this spring as well. It is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 30.
The cost for the Feb 20 workshop is $10 for AMA members and $15 for non-members. The cost for a high school or college student with ID is $5. To sign up for the session, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email her at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
CURRENT AMA EXHIBITIONS♦ “Looking at America and Painting How I Want, What I Want and How I See It,” works by Dean Mitchell, is in the East Gallery through March 28.
♦ “Do Not Hand Me Over to the Impure Whiteness of Noon: A Hemings Elegy,” works by Yanique Norman, is in the West Gallery through March 28.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to the Albany State University West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free.
For more information about the AMA, visit yhe www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229_ 439-8400. Follow the @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
