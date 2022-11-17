...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
ALBANY -- There was a time in the era just after Prohibition -- and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol -- that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele.
There was a slightly less dynamic era of nightclubs in southwest Georgia's hub city in the late '70s, '80s and early '90s, flourishing at a time no less notorious, although for different reasons.
It's this second era that businessman John Luttrell, who was at the epicenter of the club scene during that time, wants to evoke during a series of "reunion" shows he's hosting, including a Cab Stand Reunion Nov. 23 at the Hassan Temple in Albany.
Luttrell said the Albany club reunions are more than just a nod to nostalgia.
"Since my wife passed away, I've been thinking about coming back to Albany and opening a night club," Luttrell, who now is a specialist in the insurance industry, said. "I've kind of been watching the scene to see what was going on.
"I decided to do some events around town, see what the response would be, and get my name back out there."
Luttrell kicked off his reunion shows with a P-2 Club bash at the Lee Pub in Leesburg.
"That went very well," he said. "There weren't people lined up out the door waiting to get in like I thought there would be, but the show was packed. It was a good night."
The P-2 reunion went well enough for Luttrell to plan the Thanksgiving Eve Cab Stand Reunion, a New Year's Eve Crow Bar Reunion, also at the Hassan Temple, and a One Trick Pony Reunion show later in January at an as-yet undetermined site.
Luttrell says he's in a "very comfortable" business now and could work in it until retirement. But there's an itch in the entertainment industry that he still wants to scratch.
"I was in the restaurant/night club business for 30 years, and it's the one job that I've always loved," he said. "It's one of those jobs I could work at for seven days a week and never get tired. It's just what I love doing."
The Ryan West Band will perform at the Cab Stand Reunion, and house music will be provided by DJ Jazzy Joe and Ryan from Planet X. Cover charge is $10, $15 with coolers at the BYOB event. Doors at the Hassan Temple open at 7:30 p.m.