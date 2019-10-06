ALBANY -- The curious and the still impressed came to downtown Albany Sunday to check out the chalk art that gave the 100 block of Pine Avenue an otherworldly, art-gallery kind of feel, the day after the second Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest.
Museum officials said more than 4,000 people came downtown to check out the art, the craft beers, music by local artists and to celebrate the community feel of the event.
"This is one of the best things like this I've ever seen in Albany," one enthusiastic young fan said Saturday as he and his friends bound from artwork to artwork. "This is not the kind of thing you expect to see in our city."
Late Saturday, just before the curtain was drawn on ChalkFest II, AMA officials announced the winners of the chalk art competition.
Winner in the professional chalk artist category was the team of Jennifer Richardson and Joel Norris, of Golden House Studio in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Their piece was selected by the festival art judge, new AMA Executive Director Dr. Andrew Wulf, who described it as a "very meta riff" on Roy Lichtenstein’s "Drowning Girl." This was their first participation in ChalkFest. They received $100 for their best in show prize.
The community artist winner was Anna Wilschetz, a humanities teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School, for her pop-inspired portrait of Albany founder Nelson Tift. Wilschetz also won this award at last year's inaugural ChalkFest.
In the student category, a team from Westover High School won for their creative homage to Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.
ChalkFest officials announced that ChalkFest III would be held on Oct. 3 next year.