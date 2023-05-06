LEESBURG – In recognition of National Barbecue Month, Modern Gas Co. has announced plans for its 11th annual Rib Showdown competition on Oct. 20-21.
This year's event will expand to feature a Georgia Barbecue Association-sanctioned competition in addition to the traditional Backyard Barbecue competition. Interested participants can visit www.RibShowdown.com to view prizes and sign up for updates on the registration timeline.
Since its inception 11 years ago, the Rib Showdown has grown into a much-anticipated community event featuring food trucks, activities, grill demos, live local bands and more.
"We're thrilled to bring back the Rib Showdown for its 11th year," Modern Gas CEO Mark Holloway said in a news release. "It's become a staple of our community, and we're excited to see it grow with the addition of the GBA-sanctioned competition."
In an effort to support and spotlight the community, Modern Gas partnered with Chehaw Park as the event location for last year's event.
"Feedback from our competition teams, food vendors, staff, and those who attended was overwhelmingly positive," Wendy Salter, the president of Modern Gas, said. "Everyone loved being in such a beautiful outdoor location."
In keeping with Modern Gas' charitable arm of the Rib Showdown, proceeds from this year's event will benefit a local charity.
Since 1954, Modern Gas has been the premier provider of propane service for both residential homes and commercial businesses in southwest Georgia. Originally family-owned and operated, the company continues to maintain its commitment to high-quality propane service. Additionally, the company has expanded in recent years to include a retail division.
This new line of business offers customers an extensive list of items for the home, including indoor and outdoor home appliances, luxury spas, high-end grills, custom outdoor kitchens and many more products for outdoor living. An avid community supporter, Modern Gas officials believe in building stronger communities through their extensive partnerships with the local school systems, nonprofit organizations and the annual Rib Showdown event.