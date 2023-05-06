rib showdown.png

LEESBURG – In recognition of National Barbecue Month, Modern Gas Co. has announced plans for its 11th annual Rib Showdown competition on Oct. 20-21.

This year's event will expand to feature a Georgia Barbecue Association-sanctioned competition in addition to the traditional Backyard Barbecue competition. Interested participants can visit www.RibShowdown.com to view prizes and sign up for updates on the registration timeline.

