'Richard Jewell' trailer previews Clint Eastwood's next project

The trailer for Clint Eastwood's next real-life tale turned big screen story is here.
In the debut preview of "Richard Jewell," viewers are introduced to the title character, a man falsely accused of planting a pipe bomb in Centennial Park during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
He's played in the film by Paul Walter Hauser, best known for his roles in "I, Tonya" and "BlacKkKlansman."
Jewell was a security guard who found the device and was credited for saving countless lives before becoming a suspect. The film explores the response by law enforcement and the media in Jewell's defamation as he maintained his innocence.
Jewell, who died in 2007 at age 44, was cleared by the FBI 88 days after becoming a suspect.
Sam Rockwell plays Jewell's attorney and Kathy Bates plays Jewell's mother.
The film also stars Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm.
The screenplay was penned by Oscar nominee Billy Ray ("Captain Phillips"), based on the Vanity Fair article "American Nightmare -- The Ballad of Richard Jewell."
The movie releases on December 13.