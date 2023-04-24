Richard Lewis 'finished with standup' amid Parkinson's disease

Richard Lewis posted a video on social media to celebrate his completion of filming the 12th season Larry David's hit series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which Lewis described as "an amazing season." Lewis said it's been a "rocky" time for him. He's undergone surgeries for his shoulder, back and hips, and has been dealing with another health challenge.

 Larry Marano/Shutterstock

For those wondering where he has been for the last few years, Richard Lewis has an answer.

