Thirty-five years ago Wednesday, the journey began that has blessed us with one of the best things the internet ever birthed.

Rick Astley's song "Never Gonna Give You Up" was released on this day in 1987 and led to the now famous "Rickrolling" phenomenon, an internet bait-and-switch using disguised hyperlinks to Astley's video for the song.

