Ricky Gervais is gearing up to host the upcoming 77th Annual Golden Globes and it looks like he'll be as unpredictable as ever.
In a promo for the Golden Globes released Thursday, the British comedian is seen spraying the camera with champagne.
"As usual, you never know what he's going to do," the spot teases.
That's definitely true.
Gervais has earned a reputation for occasionally harsh humor as host of the Globes. He first hosted in 2010 and went on to helm the gig in 2011, 2012 and 2014.
Gervais appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" recently and said he doesn't plan to pull punches.
"When I do it, I'm going to say what I want. I don't have to rehearse. And they say that's fine ... I do have to tell a lawyer about it just before I go on," Gervais said.
Gervais has said this will be his final time hosting the awards show.
"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse," he said in a statement earlier this month when the news was announced. "But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."
To laugh along in disbelief with what's bound to be cringe-worthy humor, tune into NBC on January 5 at pm to watch it all go down.