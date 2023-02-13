Rihanna tells us she's pregnant in the most entertaining way

Rihanna performing her hits at the Apple Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February, 12.

 Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Rihanna didn't introduce a new song during her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance Sunday night but she did introduce a new pregnancy.

The entertainer sang a medley of her biggest hits while visibly pregnant with her second child, her representative has confirmed to CNN.

CNN's Lisa Respers France, David Close and Oscar Holland contributed to this report.

