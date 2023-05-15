Riley Keough pays Mother's Day tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Riley Keough marked the first Mother's Day since the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley with a tribute to her. The daughter-mom duo are pictured here in 2017, in Los Angeles.
Presley died in January after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. She was 54.
On Sunday, Keough posted a photo on her verified Instagram account of Presley and her former husband and Keough's father, musician Danny Keough, cradling the actress as an baby.
"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for," the caption reads.
Presley was also the mother of twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood as well as a son, Benjamin Keough, who died at the age of 27 in July 2020.
Keough has paid tribute to her mother before, including posting a photo of the last time they were together.
The cause of Presley's death is still pending further examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.
