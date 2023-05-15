Riley Keough pays Mother's Day tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough marked the first Mother's Day since the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley with a tribute to her. The daughter-mom duo are pictured here in 2017, in Los Angeles.

 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/File

Riley Keough marked the first Mother's Day since the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley with a tribute to her.

Presley died in January after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. She was 54.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags