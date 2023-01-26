A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 4:15 pm
The first official teaser trailer for "Daisy Jones & The Six" has dropped, along with the fictional band's first single and tracklist from the upcoming Amazon series.
The show follows a fictional '70s band of the same name and is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel, "Daisy Jones & the Six."
The series follows "the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band," according to a synopsis for the show.
A lead single titled "Regret Me," that can be heard in the teaser, has also been released in full. It's a duet between Jones, played by Riley Keough, and Billy Dunne, played by Sam Claflin.
A debut album by the band titled "Aurora," is set for release on March 3, the same day the show premieres. Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne all have co-writing credits on the album.
Alongside leads Keough and Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six" also stars Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon.
