...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Riley Keough supports Austin Butler playing her grandfather, Elvis
"We got to spend time with @austinbutler this weekend in the house, at Graceland," Keough captioned the photos.
"It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven't quite processed. One of many sweet things that happened while we were there- Austin played my grandfather's guitar in the house," she wrote. "This guitar hasn't been played by many people. I know it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather."
Days before, she reposted a clip of Butler singing Presley's hit, "That's All Right Mama." "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann had originally shared the video and revealed that Butler does the singing himself in the portions of the movie when Preslely was a young man.
"@bazluhrmann shared this clip today from an early screen test of Austin that I wanted to repost because what he was able to do is just so beautiful," Keough wrote in the caption.
She also shared a photo of herself with her grandmother Priscilla Presley and her mother Lisa Marie Presley at the Memphis premiere of the Warner Bros. film. (Warner Bros. and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Priscilla Presley had previously endorsed Butler's in the film, writing in May that his "performance as Elvis was mesmerizing."
She and Elvis Presley were married from 1967 to 1973 and had daughter Lisa Marie in 1968.
