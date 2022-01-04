COLUMBUS -- Based on the timeless novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Aquila Theatre’s new adaptation centers around a “self-made” Jay Gatsby, a man from a working-class background who has previously fallen in love with wealthy heiress Daisy Buchanan. After returning from his military service, he finds that Daisy has married blue-blood Tom Buchanan. Gatsby, determined to win her back, does whatever it takes to reinvent himself into the man he thinks Daisy will want.
Written in 1924, "The Great Gatsby" is a deeply moving and honest portrayal of class, racism and prejudice in American society, painting a vivid picture of how the quest for the American dream in the absence of true equality can lead to devastating effects. This timely story reveals a culture where success seems to be defined only by wealth, obsession masquerades as love, and prejudice is used as a weapon to bolster one’s fragile sense of self.
Founded in London in 1991, Aquila moved to the United States in 1994 and is now an established part of the New York City theater scene. The company is recognized as one of the foremost producers of classical theater in the United States, visiting 50-60 American cities per year with a program of two plays, workshops and educational programming. This year, Aquila will tour with "The Great Gatsby" and Shakespeare’s "Macbeth," which will be presented in a preview performance on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
The company will be in residence at RiverCenter conducting its technical rehearsals in advance of the national tour for approximately two weeks.
“This is the fourth time that a national touring company has chosen to do their tour advance at RiverCenter,” RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook said in a news release. “RiverCenter provides them a state-of-the-art theatrical environment with hotels, restaurants and entertainment for the cast and crew within walking distance. We are thrilled that the word is getting out about what a convenient and welcoming place Columbus is.”
RiverCenter also will welcome the cast of "The British Invasion" for their tour advance in February. Each advance represents an economic impact of approximately a million dollars for Columbus.
Tickets are currently on sale through the RiverCenter box office by calling (706) 256-3612 or in person Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tickets also can be purchased online at rivercenter.org.
