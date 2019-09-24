ALBANY — The Flint RiverQuarium will celebrate all creatures great and small at its annual Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival on Saturday. This year’s event will have even more to offer as the RiverQuarium celebrates 15 years of operation with a variety of birthday-themed activities.
Events kick off on Friday with School Day. Held one day before the annual Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival, School Day gives students an opportunity to experience festival guests and presenters in an educational setting designed just for them. Educators can make a reservation for School Day by calling (229) 639-2650.
Breakfast with the Butterflies, an event designed especially for children ages 2-5 and their parents, will be held Saturday morning in the Imagination Theater lobby. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 9. Participants will enjoy a light breakfast followed by butterfly-themed activities and a tour of the visiting butterfly tent before the festival opens to the public at 10 a.m. Cost for Breakfast with the Butterflies is $5 for one adult and one child. Additional guests are $2 each. Space is limited and reservations are encouraged. Call (229) 639-2650.
Among the programs and exhibits that are part of the Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival/15th anniversary celebration are the Mobile Butterfly House, Winged Ambassador Birds of Prey and the opening of a new gopher tortoise outdoor exhibit at 11 a.m.
Festival admission is included in the cost of regular Flint RiverQuarium admission rates. A few activities may have additional fees.
A schedule of Saturday’s events includes:
9 a.m.♦ — Breakfast With the Butterflies
10 a.m.♦ (ongoing until 5 p.m.) — Mobile Butterfly House, Go Fishing in the Fountain, face painting, paint your own Aquadopt tile, Flint River Fresh, birdhouse building (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), education booths
10:30 a.m.♦ — Wild Wings Birds of Prey Show; Movie: “Hidden Rivers,” Planetarium Show (Thronateeska)
11 a.m.♦ — Gopher Tortoise Exhibit grand opening; Flint RiverQuarium birthday party
11:30 a.m.♦ — Living Wild presentation; Planetarium show (Thronateeska)
noon♦ — Movie: “Hidden Rivers”
12:30 p.m.♦ — Wild Wings Birds of Prey show; RiverQuarium animal encounter
1 p.m.♦ — Planetarium show (Thronateeska)
1:15 p.m.♦ — Movie: “Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef”
1:30 p.m.♦ — Movie: “Hidden River”
2 p.m.♦ — RiverQuarium dive shows; Planetarium show (Thronateeska)
2:30 p.m.♦ — Living Wild presentation; RiverQuarium animal encounter
3 p.m.♦ — Movie: “Hidden Rivers”; Planetarium show (Thronateeska)
4 p.m.♦ — RiverQuarium animal encounter
The Flint RiverQuarium is southwest Georgia’s premier aquarium, featuring more than 1,000 animals that call the Flint River watershed home. The Flint RiverQuarium is located at 101 Pine Ave. in downtown Albany. Regular operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.