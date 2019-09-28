ALBANY -- If the city of Albany or any of the city's local attractions are looking for a spokesperson to get the word out about good things going on, they couldn't do much better than Darby Tish of Tallahassee, Fla.
Tish came to Albany to celebrate her 10th anniversary with boyfriend Jon Calcagno, and they found themselves drawn to the Birds of Prey exhibition that was part of Saturday's Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival held this year in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Flint RiverQuarium.
"We first came to Albany when we found an AirB&B near here a few years ago," Tish said. "We love it; love the RiverQuarium, the Pretoria Fields brewery, Chehaw.
"I was doing a radio interview in Tallahassee Friday, and they asked me what I'd be doing over the weekend. I told them we'd be celebrating our anniversary in Albany. They asked, 'Why Albany?' and I told them about the aquarium, the zoo, the brewery and all the stuff to do here. They said, 'They have all that in Albany?' I guess I could be the city's spokesperson."
Tish and Calagno joined a group that enjoyed checking out the birds of prey show, one of several activities going on throughout the day inside the RiverQuarium, the adjacent Imagination Theater and the grounds between the two. Afterward, they took pictures with Czar, an exotic owl who's been featured in TV ads and has appeared on the "Walking Dead" TV show and the "Watchman" movie.
"I want my picture with the 'Walking Dead' owl," Calcagno said as Tish captured the moment on her cellphone before taking her turn holding Czar.
Some of the many youngsters on hand for the Water, Wings and Wildlife celebration were openly squeamish about touching bald pythons or holding the catfish they caught in the RiverQuarium fountain, their parents no less so but maybe not as open in their desire to look but not touch. Chehaw volunteer Kodie Rustin had one of the snakes wrapped around her neck, to the amazement of young visitors, while Lyla Davis of Albany didn't so much mind catching her first catfish -- with assists from mom Kacey Davis and the Department of Natural Resources' Jacob Synnott -- she just wasn't interested in touching it.
"We're having a great time," Kacey Davis said after Lyla landed the catfish using niblet corn as bait. "We love the butterflies, the fishes, the snakes. There's just so much for her to see and do."
The first stop for brothers Brenton Crawford, 4, and C.J. Wingfield, 2, and mom Stephanie Crawford was the butterfly house, where the youngsters delighted in showing off the winged beauties they "caught" on foam-tipped sticks provided in the netted attraction. The boys were having maybe a little too much fun at their first attraction, their mom said.
"This was our first stop, and I haven't been able to to convince them to leave," Stephanie Crawford, of Albany, said. "This is the first time we've been to this event, and there are lots of things for the kids to see and do. I just have to convince them to leave here."
Budding artist Cassandra Sloan, 6, of Leesburg, worked on her latest masterpiece at an arts and crafts booth, while mom Jennifer kept an eye on Cassandra's 8-month-old brother, Gary, who was only interested in playing in the grass.
As the stifling heat intensified around midday, many of the kids and their parents made their way inside the RiverQuarium, Imagination Theater and the Thronateeska Heritage Center for events held in those venues as part of the Water, Wings and Wildlife/RiverQuarium 15th birthday celebration.
Tish and Calcagno, no doubt, took it all in.