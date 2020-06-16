ALBANY -- The Flint RiverQuarium is not quite ready to re-open yet, due to some construction in the main RiverQuarium building, but the RiverQuarium will welcome visitors back Saturday for the RiverQuarium's first in-person program since March. This month's Adventure Seekers family program will celebrate World Oceans Day. A new film, "Sea Turtle Rescue," will play at 10 a.m. in the Imagination Theater, followed by an ocean-themed craft presented by staff from the Albany Recreation & Parks Department in the theater lobby.
Since the Fllint RiverQuarium closed due to COVID-19 in mid-March, all programming has been delivered virtually.
“We really did not miss a beat when it came to continuing our mission of promoting the education and awareness of water and its value,” Wendy Bellacomo, marketing manager for the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center, said in a news release. “We produced every planned program in video format, along with more than 60 other daily videos, during his time, delivering them both on Facebook and our YouTube channel. We also hosted a virtual Earth Day event on Facebook complete with curbside pickup of build-your-own birdhouses and other at-home activities. We are thrilled to be able to offer Adventure Seekers in person this month as another phase in our re-opening process.”
The Flint RiverQuarium’s Imagination Theater re-opened June 6 and is currently offering movies on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Show times and movie descriptions may be found at flintrvierquarium.com/participate/theater.
For Saturday’s event, the facility will be sanitized, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mask usage is strongly encouraged.
Due to limited availability, reservations and advance payment of $5 are required. Participants can reserve a spot by calling (229) 639-2650 Ext. 2006 or by emailing reservations@flintriverquarium.com. A staff member will follow up for payment information.
