ALBANY -- Sundays are fun days at Albany's Flint RiverQuarium Environmental Education Center during Discovery Days. RiverQuarium staff entertains patrons with arts and crafts related to aquarium residents in the facility's Skywater area every other Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
The next Sunday Discovery Day event is scheduled Aug. 18.
One of the highlights during Discovery Days is a diving exhibition in the aquarium's blue hole. The gathered audience can watch through the observation wall as the diver feeds fish native to the blue hole. The varied and amazing fish to be observed are native to the environment in the 175,000-gallon, 22-foot-deep blue hole that showcases an amazing underwater environment.
Multiple observation points are located throughout the exhibit. Patrons can see more than 120 kinds of fish, turtles, snapping turtles, alligators and other RiverQuarium creatures during a visit to the downtown Albany attraction. Available for viewing are Gulf sturgeon, blue catfish, flathead catfish, striped bass, channel catfish, cypress bass or bowfin, spotted sucker, grass carp, sunfish, longnose gar, spotted gar and largemouth bass. The multiple turtles for viewing are Florida soft shell turtles, redeared sliders, eastern river cooters, yellow-bellied slider, common snapper and the Florida cooter.
Family-friendly events, such as live animal presentations and storytelling, are located throughout the facility during Discovery Days.
Every day is an exciting adventure at the Flint RiverQuarium. The World of Water explores water management and education. There are multiple exhibits displaying the animals that are native to different parts of the world. The Cypress Creek Aviary displays birds that are native to the area that surrounds the Flint River. They are displayed in a 35-foot-high enclosure with beautiful native trees and plants.
The RiverQuarium has a hatchery with an ever-changing list of residents. Multiple fish are raised from egg to fingerlings, then distributed through the other exhibits within the aquarium.
Reacquaint yourself and your family with the beautiful, family-inclusive, educational experience that is the Flint RiverQuarium.