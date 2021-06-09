ALBANY — The Flint RiverQuarium will host a World Oceans Day celebration Saturday from 2-6 p.m. The facility will be open one hour later than the usual closing time of 5 p.m.
Activities will include games, ocean-themed crafts, and a visit from Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, Fla., whose representatives will be on hand with their mobile touch tank featuring animals from the Gulf of Mexico.
Admission to the World Oceans Day Celebration is included with the cost of Flint RiverQuarium admission. It is free for members of any Artesian Alliance organization, including the Flint RiverQuarium, Chehaw Park & Zoo, and Thronateeska Heritage Center.
The World Oceans Day Celebration coincides with the Knobby Knees Music Festival benefiting Flint Riverkeeper. Admission to Knobby Knees is not included in World Oceans Day celebration admission but may be purchased separately.
The Flint RiverQuarium is southwest Georgia’s premier aquarium, featuring more than 1,000 animals that call the Flint River watershed home. The RiverQuarium is located at 101 Pine Ave. in downtown Albany. Regular operating hours are daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Find more details at www.flintriverquarium.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.