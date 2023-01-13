Robbie Bachman -- the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive -- has died at age 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on Thursday.

"Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together," Bachman said alongside a black and white photo of the band.

