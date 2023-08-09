Robbie Robertson, The Band co-founder and film composer, dead at 80

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Quitman, Clay, Calhoun, Dougherty, Worth and Tift
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Canadian musician Robbie Robertson is pictured here performing with The Band at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3, 1971.
(CNN) —Robbie Robertson, five-time Grammy nominee and celebrated songwriter, singer, guitarist and film composer, has died, according to an announcement sent from his publicity agency Costa Communications, Inc. to CNN. He was 80 and died after a long illness.
In a statement, Robertson’s manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, said “Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’”