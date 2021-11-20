ATLANTA — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, has announced its Freedom Tour 2022, featuring very special guests Billy Idol and Toto.
The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in 40 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more. The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from Dec. 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.
Presented by AEG Presents, the Freedom Tour 2022 begins Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh – making stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville and more – before wrapping May 11 in Hartford, Conn. Very special guest and Rock and Roll icon Billy Idol will join Journey on all dates from Feb. 22-April 5. Very special guest Toto, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone, will join Journey on all remaining dates beginning in San Diego on April 7.
Citi is the official card of the Journey Freedom Tour 2022. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages also are available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. Tickets went on sale to the public Friday.
Journey are set to deliver a brand-new album, “Freedom,” in 2022. This summer, the band headlined the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, uniting thousands of fans across generations with their decade-spanning set list of beloved anthems. The group also rocked Central Park with “Anyway You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, in addition to honoring 9/11 first responders at the Tunnel to Towers concert in August. Journey feature founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, backing vocals), and Deen Castranovo (drums, backing vocals).
“It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage,” Schon said. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and is very excited.”
“Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun, an epic night you won’t want to miss,” Idol added. “I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities, and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me.”
FREEDOM TOUR 2022 DATES♦ February 22 — Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
♦ February 23 — Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
♦ February 25 — Belmont Park, N.Y., UBS Arena
♦ February 27 — Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
♦ February 28 — Boston, TD Garden
♦ March 2 Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
♦ March 5 — Quebec City, Videotron Centre
♦ March 7 — Toronto, Ont., Scotiabank Arena
♦ March 8 — Albany, N.Y., Times Union Center
♦ March 12 — Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
♦ March 14 — St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
♦ March 16 — Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
♦ March 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla., Paycom Center
♦ March 19 — N. Little Rock, Ark., Simmons Bank Arena
♦ March 21 — St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Center
♦ March 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena
♦ March 27 — Portland, Ore., Moda Center
♦ March 28 — Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
♦ March 31 — San Francisco, Chase Center
♦ April 1 — Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
♦ April 4 — Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
♦ April 5 — Los Angeles, STAPLES Center
♦ April 7 — San Diego, Pechanga Arena San Diego
♦ April 9 — Glendale, Ariz., Gila River Arena
♦ April 11 — Denver, Ball Arena
♦ April 13 — Dallas, American Airlines Center
♦ April 15 — New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
♦ April 20 — Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
♦ April 21 — Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
♦ April 24 — Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center
♦ April 25 — Atlanta, State Farm Arena
♦ April 27 — Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
♦ April 28 — Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
♦ April 30 — Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
♦ May 2 — Rosemont, Ill., Allstate Arena
♦ May 4 — Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
♦ May 5 — Indianapolis, Ind., Gainbridge Fieldhouse
♦ May 7 — Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
♦ May 9 — Washington, D.C.,Capital One Arena
♦ May 11 — Hartford, Conn., XL Center
Since the group’s formation in 1973, Journey have earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and have sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their “Greatest Hits” album is certified 15 times-platinum, making Journey one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin’” has been streamed more than 1 billion times alone.
Journey was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018’s co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard “Legends Of Live” touring award. March 2019 saw the release of “Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan,” a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band’s first-ever performances of the albums “Escape” and “Frontiers” in their entirety.
For 45 years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock ’n’ roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of his image. First as the camera-ready frontman for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/transgenre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock ’n’ roll decadence.
Decades after releasing his first 45, Idol still makes gliding, thumping, cinematic songs about sin, redemption and the love of rock ’n’ roll … and that’s what you will find on “The Roadside,” Idol’s first release of original material in seven years. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, amongst many others), “The Roadside” takes the rocker into new but familiar waters full of color, power, atmosphere, attitude, and mystery.
Over the past several years, Toto have had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. Their 40th anniversary in 2018 was marked by the release of a brand new Greatest Hits album (“40 Trips Around The Sun”) and embarking on their most successful worldwide tour to date. Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half-billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with more than 200 Grammy nominations.
Collectively Toto have more than 2 billion streams worldwide on all streaming services. Just last year one of their biggest hits “Africa” went from being a Platinum single to being recently recertified 6X Platinum. The band has found a new generation of fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.