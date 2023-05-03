The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2023 class of inductees.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2023 class of inductees.
In the performer category the group includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.
DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be the recipients of the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin have been selected to receive the Musical Excellence Award.
This year's Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient is Don Cornelius.
The inductes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are selected because the have "created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll," according to the organization.
The Musical Influence Award goes to "artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting youth culture" while the Musical Excellence Award is "given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music."
The Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture."
The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.
