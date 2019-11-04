THOMASVILLE -- To kick off the opening weekend of the 24th annual Plantation Arts Festival, the Thomasville Center for the Arts and First Commerce Credit Union present the fifth annual Afternoon in the Field, to be held at Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville Sunday.
This year the afternoon will include trucks, a beer/wine bar, wildlife encounters, face painting and the night will conclude with a concert, featuring opening act Oliver Hazard and headliner Bishop Gunn.
Oliver Hazard hails from Waterville, Ohio, and plays folk rock, indie folk, folk and Americana. Their music tells a story to brighten the day or provoke thought. "Dandelion" has a toe-tapping beat with a beautiful string section. "Grenadine" is a folksy ballad telling the listener a story that asks will you "hold my hand" and warns of "gasoline tea." Check out their Facebook group "Waterville," a place where the Oliver Hazard community can interact within their own digital community.
Bishop Gunn hails from Natchez, Miss., and brings the blues in a rocking, majestic way. The folks in the field at Pebble Hill will be feeling the blues in their souls as they rock and roll with Bishop Gunn to wrap up the Afternoon in the Field. This band's song "Anything You Want" rocks hard with a Southern blues feel. The heavy harmonica in "Bank of the River" brings a listener to a soulful brink. Be at the field to end the day with this hard-rocking act.
Enjoy a fall day outside at the historic Southern Pebble Hill Plantation while discovering all the fifth annual Afternoon in the Field has to offer. This event will be a true celebration of the South.