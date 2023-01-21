reo speedwagon.jpg

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the performance by classic rock superstars REO Speedwagon, who will roll into the Albany Civic Center on April 12.

Tickets, which start at $39.50, are available at the Georgia's Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center and ticketmaster.com.

Tickets, which start at $39.50, are available at the Georgia's Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center and ticketmaster.com.

