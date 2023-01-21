ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the performance by classic rock superstars REO Speedwagon, who will roll into the Albany Civic Center on April 12.
Tickets, which start at $39.50, are available at the Georgia's Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center and ticketmaster.com.
Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by unmistakable vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, non-stop touring and iconic recordings jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive "Hi Infidelity" in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.
REO Speedwagon have sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar) and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” the aforementioned “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more.
