...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
ALBANY -- Most Friday nights, 9 o'clock is just-getting-started time for musician/businessman Bo Henry.
But Henry said he and his eponymous band won't mind an early evening since it means they get to make what's become a rare appearance for the home folks in Albany.
The Bo Henry Band will kick off the return of Fridays on the Flint Friday evening at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany.
"We always love the chance to play in Albany because we really don't get to do it a bunch now," Henry said. "And the amphitheater is one of our favorite venues. It's got a great atmosphere and a really good sound. Plus, best of all, it's at home."
The set by Henry and his band will kick off the fourth year of Fridays on the Flint, a series that has grown quite popular in the community, Flint River Entertainment Complex Director of Marketing Chantryce Boone said.
"Fridays on the Flint is a great way to kick off a weekend with good music, arts, food trucks, vendors, giveaways and fellowship," Boone said. "It's something we do for the community. And we have an excellent mix of musical styles and themes, so there is something for every demographic.
"We're having a Fall Festival theme one Friday with a hayride experience; Touch a Truck is always one of our most popular evenings; Chehaw is going to bring animals over one Friday; we have tables and chairs and tastings for adults three Fridays this season. So, clearly there is something for everyone. It gives people something fun to do and has become one of the most anticipated events in the community."
Friday's theme is "Summer Nights," featuring Henry and his band. Other planned entertainers and themes are June 2: Artesian Night -- Thomas Merritt Band; Aug. 4: Rocking with the Wild -- Unbreakable Bloodline; Sept. 8: Date Night -- Stephen Harrell and the Dusty Boots Band; Oct. 6: Fall Festival -- Evan Barber and the Dead Gamblers, and Nov. 3: Touch-A-Truck -- Essence Band.
"This an all-ages show and an earlier night, so it gives us an opportunity to play for a different crowd than we're used to," Henry said. "I'm glad the city and the Flint Entertainment Complex has stuck with it. It has grown a little more each year, and the way they're doing it makes it something that will keep growing.
"Outside events are always kind of iffy, but it looks like there's going to be perfect weather Friday. It should be a fun night."
Boone agrees.
"This is your chance to get out and kick off the weekend -- and nice, southwest Georgia weather -- right," she said. "Albany ... Southwest Georgia ... this is for you."
Each Friday on the Flint is scheduled to run from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free, and both private security and Albany Police Department personnel will be present at the venue. Boone reminded patrons that the entertainment complex's clear bag policy will be in effect
The community event is made possible through the support of local businesses, organizations and volunteers who have donated their time, resources and expertise, she said, and "everyone is invited to come and join in on the fun." For more information on the various themes and vendor opportunities, visit flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.